Black Box Launches Next-Gen MXC G2 Series

The What: Black Box is launching the MCX G2 series, the next generation of the company's MCX multimedia distribution and management system. The MCX G2 series features the performance of the original S9 and S7 series but adds several market-leading features including outstanding source-to-screen latency (less than 18 microseconds), one-port or two-port encoding devices, a video loop-through connection, USB-C and three-port USB 2.0 connectivity, and PoE capability. These features provide for a more flexible solution, faster design/implementation and lower overall cost.

The What Else: The Black Box MCX takes advantage of SDVoE and modern 10 GbE infrastructure to allow AV and data payloads to exist on the same IT networks. Through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs and interoperability, SDVoE technology ensures zero latency and uncompromised video while offering significant cost savings along with enhanced system flexibility and scalability.

The Bottom Line: Rather than deploy an entirely new network, users can take advantage of the software-defined solution to leverage existing infrastructure for delivery of better-quality audio and video, which can translate to greater customer satisfaction and faster time to revenue.