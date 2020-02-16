Black Box and Netgear to Sponsor SDVoE Design Partner Certification Live Events

Black Box and Netgear are teaming up to sponsor a series of SDVoE Design Partner Certification Live events in cities around the world. The training program supports attendees in becoming consultants and designers who can guide integrators, installers, and end users in leveraging the SDVoE standard for high-performance AV network deployments. The training will provide a combination of practical tips, guidance for immediate application and inspiration for future projects.

"When you attend an SDVoE Design Partner Certification Live event, you'll see firsthand how the teams at Black Box and Netgear use this incredible technology to provide high-performance AV and advanced matrix switching capabilities on a truly converged AV and IT network," said Steve Harriman, senior vice president of global marketing at Black Box. "You'll also learn how to take full advantage of the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet to deliver 4K video without compromise."

"For 2020, the SDVoE Alliance set a goal to bring training from our free SDVoE Academy website into the real world. Black Box have jumped on the opportunity, and now they have the first certified SDVoE trainers outside of the SDVoE organization itself," said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. "I'm very excited to see Netgear working with Black Box to spread knowledge and experience with SDVoE technology to the entire AV market."

"The exciting new world of audio-visual production relies heavily on networking technology, an area that is Netgear's expertise," added Laurent Masia, director, Product Line Management for Netgeear. "We are thrilled to be included in the SDVoE Design Partner Certification event to speak to the capabilities of our network switches engineered for AV over IP."

Led by certified SDVoE design consultants, the full-day training is designed to give attendees the knowledge to take advantage of all that SDVoE technology and AV over IP have to offer, particularly in comparison to traditional AV matrix switching. SDVoE Design Partner Certification also makes attendees eligible for one AVIXA CTS or CTS-D Renewal Unit.

The first training event is scheduled for February 25 in Atlanta, with more to follow in Munich, Chicago, Tokyo, San Juan, and Dubai. More information and registration for these and subsequent events can be found at https://sdvoe.org/cdp-live/.