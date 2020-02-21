Biamp Sponsors 2020 PDX Jazz Festival

Biamp is once again serving as the title sponsor for the PDX Jazz Festival , a multi-venue series of concerts held each February in Portland, OR. Nationally and regionally supported as a cultural tourism initiative to celebrate Black History Month, the PDX Jazz Festival is dedicated to preserving an American art form by presenting internationally recognized masters alongside local musicians.

"We're proud to be a returning part of this long-standing Portland tradition," said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. "For many years, we have sponsored the PDX Jazz Festival because it's a great way to not only encourage extraordinary AV experiences out in the world, but also demonstrates our commitment to be an involved, contributing member of the Portland area community. We look forward to experiencing the diverse range of exceptional jazz performances throughout the festival."

The 2020 Biamp PDX Jazz Festival—running now through March 1—will present artists spanning the full breadth of jazz as well as those who push the boundaries with their art. The opening weekend sets the tone for the coming musical journey with performances by NEA Jazz Master Archie Shepp, Branford Marsalis, Terry Riley, Antibalas, Kandace Springs, and Larry Carlton with Stanley Jordon.

Weaving the community of Portland into the fabric of the festival is an integral element of the event. As part of fulfilling that mission, more than 30 venues across Portland are hosting the shows and a number of Portland-based artists—including Blue Cranes and Jimmie Herrod—will take to the stage, paying homage to the city's rich stable of jazz talent.

The 2020 Biamp PDX Jazz Festival also supports educational initiatives in the city, including a partnership with Portland State University, which will present two headline performances as well as hold masterclasses for students.