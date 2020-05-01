Berkeley College Ships Laptops to New Students (Campus Technology)

"Private for-profit Berkeley College resumed its spring semester this week with online courses. To make sure students had access to computing devices, the school, with locations in New York and New Jersey, handed out free laptops to all new incoming students. Most of the devices were shipped directly to students' homes."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A smart move by Berkeley College. The team has not only shipped laptops out to new students, but it's making student support services — including the such as academic advising, counseling, disability services — available virtually. These services are crucial for student engagement and success, and the consistency can contribute to overall wellness.