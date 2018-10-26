BenQ Unveils Blue Core Laser Projector Trio for Education

The What: BenQ unveiled a Blue Core interactive laser projector trio designed for the classroom. The ultra-short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW890UST, full HD LH890UST (1920 x 1080) and the short-throw WXGA (1280 x 800) LW820ST are what BenQ says is the first interactive K-12 laser projectors from the new Blue Core family that can be configured for either pen or touch interactivity. Each projector delivers high-contrast lessons without lamps, filters or color decay and is available to public and private schools for an introductory price starting at $1,299.

The What Else: BenQ's dual color wheel Blue Core laser technology is at the heart of these new education projectors, featuring richer, more saturated colors — even in high ambient lighting conditions. Unlike traditional lamp-based projectors, these deliver 20,000 hours of reliable use without ever needing to change a lamp, and are immune to color decay. This cuts down on both classroom interruptions as well as expensive maintenance by eliminating the cost and hassle of replacing lamps and cleaning filters. The projectors' high 100,000:1 contrast and 1.07 billion color display renders text and numbers while the 4,000-ANSI-lumen brightness of the LW890UST and LH890UST and the 3,500-lumen LW820ST make it easier for students to read, no matter where they're sitting in the room.

The LW820ST comes with an optional interactive toolkit. Using the projectors' intuitive templates and annotation tools, students and teachers can collaborate. Additionally, an optional wireless QCastMirror dongle enables BYOD collaboration for mobile device integration, facilitating the free exchange of ideas and teamwork.

Suited even for the smallest of classrooms, the LW890UST and LH890UST projectors' ultra-short-throw performance allows them to be mounted as close as 3.6" from the wall and project images up to 100" on a wall or whiteboard with no shadows or bright glare. They also include a tool-free mount design that enables the teacher to adjust the projected image to fit perfectly on a whiteboard or wall in seconds.

BenQ's IP5X-rated dustproof design eliminates the need for regular filter cleaning. To lower maintenance and total cost of ownership (TCO), BenQ classroom projectors feature LAN control, which gives IT managers full access and control over every projector directly from their workstations, including remotely powering them up and down, changing sources and upgrading firmware throughout the facility over the network. They use long-lasting DLP technology to deliver outstanding contrast performance, are virtually immune from color decay over time and eliminate costly replacements and maintenance before end of life. The projectors' powerful 10W built-in speaker adds another captivating richness and multimedia option to lessons.

The Bottom Line: With high color accuracy, they're the ideal projectors for science and art classes, allowing students to see small details without turning off or dimming the lights. And unlike traditional lamp-based projectors, BenQ's Blue Core lasers power on and off, enabling teachers to focus on the curriculum.

BenQ is pricing its new projectors direct to educational institutions starting at $1,299 for the LW820ST, $2,199 for the LW890UST, and $2,399 for the LH890UST, with interactive pen and finger-touch upgrade modules available at $199. This approach enables schools to configure each room to specific interactivity, resolution, and feature needs on a single projector platform.