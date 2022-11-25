AVL Media Group Expands in Pacific Northwest and New England

AVL Media Group (opens in new tab) has added 4950 Marketing and AudioPros to its North American sales representative network. The move is the latest in an ongoing series of strategic appointments designed to expand the firm’s capacity and partner with experienced talent within the Pro Audio and A/V industries to meet the highest quality standards of service. 4950 Marketing will be responsible for sales territories in the Pacific Northwest and AudioPros will service New England and Upstate New York.

“AVL Media Group has a commitment to providing our customers with the best product knowledge and direct support in the industry, and choosing sales rep partners that embody these values,” said AVL Media Group director of U.S. sales Kurt Metzler. “Dave Reneses of 4950 Marketing and Andrew Shillo of AudioPros have been trusted names in the business for decades and are the perfect people to represent us in these crucial territories.”

“We are delighted to partner with AVL” said Shillo. “Their innovative product lines and consistent supply of inventory to the marketplace gives our dealers a competitive edge. AVL’s hands-on approach and knowledgeable support team is the best in the industry.”

“It’s an ideal arrangement,” agreed Raneses. “AVL has assembled some of the most iconic brands in our industry in such a way that makes a compelling argument to almost any integrator. We’re proud to represent them.”