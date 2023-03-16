AV/IT Managers, CIOs, CTOs - Are You Ready for the 2023 Hybrid Workplace?

Join us for a special roundtable discussion on Friday, March 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET. (opens in new tab)

A recent report published by JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle) shows that 69% of companies surveyed have already introduced, or will introduce this year, technology to boost in-office collaboration, 53% of organizations will make remote working permanently available to all employees by 2025, and 72% agree that in the long term, the office will remain central to their organization’s ecosystems.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, productivity during the first half of 2022 dropped to the lowest level since 1947. While the hybrid workplace is here to stay, companies are taking necessary measures to ensure that office spaces and technologies enable collaboration, and increase engagement and productivity.

The pressure is on in 2023 as employer and employee workplace expectations are high.

This panel will discuss how AV/IT directors can help ensure that workplace and workforce needs align to ensure seamless collaboration, engagement, and productivity.

The Panel:

Dusty Duistermars, Managing Director, Partner Product Strategy & Innovation

Jones Lang LaSalle Technologies Global Alliances

Joe Armeli, Director of Sales, AVI-SPL

Elyse DiNome, Product Management Specialist – Applications, Sharp Electronics

