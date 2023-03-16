AV/IT Managers, CIOs, CTOs - Are You Ready for the 2023 Hybrid Workplace?

By Cindy Davis
published

Join us for this special roundtable discussion on Friday, March 24th with AVI-SPL, commercial real estate technology company Jones Lang LaSalle, and Sharp

2023 Meeting Hybrid Workplace Expectations
(Image credit: Future)

Join us for a special roundtable discussion on Friday, March 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET. (opens in new tab)

A recent report published by JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle) shows that 69% of companies surveyed have already introduced, or will introduce this year, technology to boost in-office collaboration, 53% of organizations will make remote working permanently available to all employees by 2025, and 72% agree that in the long term, the office will remain central to their organization’s ecosystems.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, productivity during the first half of 2022 dropped to the lowest level since 1947. While the hybrid workplace is here to stay, companies are taking necessary measures to ensure that office spaces and technologies enable collaboration, and increase engagement and productivity.

The pressure is on in 2023 as employer and employee workplace expectations are high. 

This panel will discuss how AV/IT directors can help ensure that workplace and workforce needs align to ensure seamless collaboration, engagement, and productivity.  

The Panel:

Dusty Duistermars, Managing Director, Partner Product Strategy & Innovation
Jones Lang LaSalle Technologies Global Alliances

Joe Armeli, Director of Sales, AVI-SPL

Elyse DiNome, Product Management Specialist – Applications, Sharp Electronics

Join us and bring your questions!

REGISTER HERE (opens in new tab)

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.