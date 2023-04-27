AVI Systems Unveils New Brand, Systems

It was a busy week for AVI Systems. Ahead of its April national sales meeting, the integrator announced a new identity for Magenium, introduced the Velocity Signature Systems and unveiled the AVI Vision Program Management System.

Magenium Has a New Brand and Visual Identity

(Image credit: AVI Systems)

AVI Systems announced a new brand identity for its Magenium Solutions business. The new logo design evolves the Magenium brand to remain strong on its own but be visually recognizable as part of the AVI Systems business.

Throughout its 16-year history as a Microsoft consulting firm, Magenium has built and maintained its brand as the business organizations choose when they need to modernize their technology. Magenium has enabled the marketplace to adopt the latest solutions from Microsoft, such as their Modern Workplace suite of applications that include Teams, Viva, SharePoint, OneDrive, Outlook, and much more.

This rebranding is the first in the company’s history and reflects both organizations’ desires to bring the brands into harmony and eliminate any confusion in the marketplace.

In addition to the new brand identity, Magenium will relocate to a new office and Experience Center in the Highland Landmark II building at 3025 Highland Parkway, in Downers Grove, IL. Magenium’s new office will feature the latest in Microsoft Teams Room solutions and incorporates audiovisual technologies from leading manufacturers. The Experience Center serves as a destination where information technology professionals can see and test the latest in Teams Room, audiovisual and unified collaboration solutions designed for hybrid work. Magenium will occupy the facility this summer.

Meet AVI Velocity Signature Systems

The new Velocity meeting space systems are designed to meet Microsoft Teams Rooms hybrid optimization specifications. The AVI Systems Velocity Signature systems feature 21:9 aspect high-definition displays, a click-to-join touch panel control system and options including Surface Hub and whiteboard cameras to simplify collaboration. Velocity Signature systems are available for small, medium, and large meeting rooms and customers can subscribe to the technology on a monthly basis or purchase the technology.

Velocity Signature Systems

Creating a more inclusive experience for everyone in a hybrid meeting led to the development of AVI’s Velocity Signature System for Teams Rooms.

AVI has partnered with Legrand to combine optimal furniture (work surfaces in a variety of shapes as well as seating options) with the audiovisual technology needed to support hybrid optimization in a meeting space. Velocity Signature features 81-inch and 105-inch widescreen displays as well as a 130-inch projection system for large meeting rooms. In addition, a 50-inch Surface Hub collaboration display, whiteboard camera, scheduling panels and customer care are available as options.

By combining the technology and meeting room furniture needs into a single order, organizations obtain a fully functional meeting room installed by AVI Systems available for use immediately when installation is complete.

Hybrid optimized Microsoft Teams Rooms are designed to enhance the user experience for both remote and in-office work teams. These systems typically feature intelligent cameras to improve meeting equity, wider displays, collaboration tools like Surface Hub and uniquely shaped tables to enhance face-to-face experiences.

Standard AVI Velocity systems are also available that support both Microsoft Teams and Zoom environments. These systems feature 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch 16:9 displays, Chief Tempo mounting systems and a variety of options.

The New AVI Vision Program Management System

AVI Systems also launched its expanded program management offering, AVI Vision. An enhanced, real-time program management dashboard and suite of program management tools, AVI Vision gives clients visibility into their unique programs and projects. The enhanced tools serve customers with consistency, efficiency and transparency.

AVI Vision will continue to provide clients with thorough, customized information. Through Program Management and AVI Vision, dashboards help guide customers toward achieving their goals and objectives with their audiovisual deliveries anywhere in the world.

“As organizations’ needs grow, we’re finding the complexity and demand on their AV teams increases. We’ve seen this create many disparate systems as our customers try to navigate these complexities internally and externally, project-by-project,” said Zach Valigura, director of program management at AVI Systems. “We’ve assembled a single portal managed by our Program Managers that can be customized to client needs. And it can scale with that client as their program initiatives grow and their need for real-time insights increase.”

These program management dashboards have been tested and effectively used by some of AVI’s largest customers including those who are deploying hundreds of meeting space technology systems simultaneously across multiple locations, regionally, nationally and globally.