DOWNLOAD NOW >> AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Next-Gen Audio BONUS: Best of Show, InfoComm 2023 Award-Winning Products

For the past three years, the most common refrain during a video conference is, “You’re on mute.” That is an easy enough fix. But if that were the only issue regarding speech intelligibility, then we wouldn’t have created the AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Next-Gen Audio.

14 Thought Leaders share technology suggestions, best practices, and some sound advice for ensuring the near and far ends of the conversation are intelligible.

The AV/IT Team at Middle Tennessee State University has gone all-in and upgraded every classroom to improve audio quality for hybrid students.

3 Case Studies An audio upgrade for an Oslo landmark. | Hybrid learning tech that means business. | Teleconferencing that exceeds expectations.

22 Products That Matter AV/IT enterprise- and campus-worthy audio products and solutions.

BONUS: Introducing the Best of InfoComm Check out the winners of the InfoComm 2023 Best of Show for AV Technology, Digital Signage, and Tech&Learning publications.

DOWNLOAD NOW!