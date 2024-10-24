AV-over-IP Week Brings USB-C to Crestron's DM NVX Platform

Welcome to Crestron's AV-over-IP week. To celebrate, the company has unveiled its new DM NVX 384 encoder/decoder. The solution brings seamless performance across unified communications, digital signage, and presentation spaces. Crestron's weeklong celebration of innovation showcases new solutions, celebrates trusted partners and projects, and offers new training opportunities for the industry across a mix of in-person and online event opportunities.

The solution brings USB-C connectivity to the DM NVX platform as well as delivers multi-input switching across four inputs and supports 5K resolution. The DM NVX 384 is ideal for addressing USB-C video input support, which has become the standard across laptops, smartphones, and tablets, and is common in both the home as well as commercial settings. The multi-input switching allows for two HDMI connectivity inputs and two USB-C inputs, which has been a common request for applications where many sources might be required, such as a podium or teaching lectern. Lastly, the 5K support is helpful for addressing the increased popularity of 21:9 and 32:9 displays to support the growing screen real estate.

“DM NVX transformed the way companies think about AV distribution, and to celebrate its continued innovation, Crestron is dedicating a week to DM NVX learning, collaboration, and inspiration. This portfolio has played a role in some pivotal projects from supporting the Mars Rover landing to the world’s largest sportsbook,” says Brad Hintze, executive vice president of Global Marketing at Crestron. “This latest addition to the platform brings exciting opportunistic new features that will address even more capabilities and applications across our AV-over-IP hardware offerings.”