AV Industry Mourns Loss of Jack Emerson

Jack Emerson, founder of CEAVCO Audio Visual Co. and former member of the AVIXA Board of Governors, has passed away after a five-month battle with cancer.

Jack Emerson

Emerson founded CEAVCO in 1961, initially serving the education market. The company expanded into corporate video by becoming one of Sony's first industrial video dealers, and, later, a Sony broadcast representative. Over the years, CEAVCO has excelled in live events, creative services, and many other areas. Emerson led the company until his retirement in 2013.

His career in AV spanned five decades, and he always encouraged his employees to volunteer their time. Emerson was a strong supporter of AVIXA's Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) program, and one of 10 founding donors of the International Communications Industry Foundation (ICIF), now the AVIXA Foundation. Emerson received AVIXA’s Distinguished Achievement Award in 2014.

“Jack once said, ‘A great place to work attracts really good people and really good people attract customers,’” remembered David Labuskes, CTS, AVIXA’s chief executive officer. “The AV industry is better today for Jack’s many contributions, and the people he has helped in their careers continue to have a positive impact. It was a great pleasure to have known Jack Emerson, a very wonderful man. We will miss him.”

Memorial contributions may be made to The Denver Hospice, the National Sports Center for the Disabled, or Grand Foundation.