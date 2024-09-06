AV and Consumer Electronics Industries Mourn the Loss of Sandy Bloomberg, Co-founder of Tweeter Etc.

It’s not surprising that many in our industry started their careers in some aspect of the music and audio industries. Some were in garage bands, front-of-house volunteers at their church, or selling audio equipment.

While I didn’t start my career in the music or audio business, early on, I understood that good quality audio equipment mattered. Living in Boston, the local Tweeter Etc. advertisements perhaps influenced me, and this is where I purchased my first stereo equipment; a Harman/Kardon HK350i receiver and Boston Acoustics A60s fit my budget.

Sadly, on September 3, 2024, the audio and consumer electronics industries lost one of its most passionate advocates, Sandy Bloomberg, co-founder of Tweeter Etc.

Excerpted from his obituary: “In 1972, he founded the local consumer electronics chain Tweeter Etc. with his cousin Michael, which grew to 180 stores at its peak. Sandy took great joy in pleasing his customers, marketing uniquely, and creating opportunities for his cherished employees. In 2011, he was recognized for his contributions to the industry by being inducted into the Consumer Electronics Hall of Fame.”

Fond Memories

From Mark Cerasuolo's scrapbook. (Image credit: From the scrapbook of Mark Cerasuolo)

One of my longtime industry friends, Mark Cerasuolo, worked at Tweeter soon after its first store opened in Boston. Posting on the “Vintage HiFi & Stereo Enthusiasts” Facebook page, Cerasuolo said, "I worked at Tweeter in the mid-70s when they had three company-owned stores and helped open their fourth. They were just getting going then. Sandy was dynamic and sometimes challenging but always came down on the side of 'fair and reasonable,' and also always fun to be around. I liked working for him."

Stories about what it was like to work with Bloomberg are plentiful. Paul Shindler, a 25-year veteran of Tweeter, remarked, "Sandy was one of the first retailers in the CE space to make a major commitment to training his salespeople, so they really were the experts. Sandy put his money where his mouth was when other CEOs were just giving lip service to training."

Tweeter Etc. was known for outstanding customer service. "His commitment to the best customer service was absolute," Shindler said. "In the many years I knew him, he never once suggested any business strategy that was not in the best interest of the customer."

Later in his career at Tweeter, Shindler was the vice president of Training. During Basic Training, every new hire was told how Bloomberg walked the walk when customer service was concerned. "One day, he received a letter from an unhappy customer, Shindler explained. "She had brought in her Proton Radio for service, and weeks had passed without the radio being repaired. Even worse, we could not even find her radio. In response, Sandy jumped into his car and delivered a new Proton right to the customer's door!"

Shindler added, "In all the years of business ups and downs, Sandy and then Jeff Stone never asked me to cut back on training for our people. And when Sandy had faith in you, he just gave you the job and stepped out of the way. He never micromanaged."

When Shindler joined Tweeter Etc., there were three stores and 60 employees, including the office and warehouse. Upon leaving the company in 2004, there were 5,000 employees and 180 stores in 22 states from coast to coast.

Shindler shared more fond memories of his time with Bloomberg, "When Sandy hired me in 1977. During my interview, he was not wearing socks, which many in the industry will understand. Sandy had a great passion for Chinese food and Santarpios Pizza. He loved nice clothes, and we used to meet at Filenes Basement for the annual Louis sale."

Read Sandy Bloomberg’s full obituary here.