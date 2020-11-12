Austin, Dallas Claim Top Spots in CompTIA’s 2020 Tech Town Index

The Lone Star State shines brightest in the 2020 Tech Town Index by CompTIA.

For the second consecutive year, Austin, TX, claims the top spot as the U.S. metropolitan area that offers technology professionals and tech businesses the most appealing combination of opportunity and livability.

More than 100 tech companies have relocated to the Austin metropolitan area in the past two years, adding more than 4,600 new jobs. IT job postings continue to grow, with a year over year increase of 19,000 jobs. Finally, the Austin metro area remains one of best places to live in terms of cost of living–about 4 percent below the national average and the fourth most affordable market among the 20 cities on this year’s index.

Dallas ranks second on the 2020 Tech Town Index, up from seventh place in 2019. The Dallas metro area made the jump in large part due to the sheer number of IT jobs available (178,579 job postings last year) with projections of more to come (3 percent growth from 2020 to 2021 and 11 percent predicted in the next five years).

Raleigh, NC, San Jose, CA, and Charlotte, NC, round out the top five.

“This year, perhaps more than any other, the tech industry has been called upon to keep the country and the world connected, reaffirming the need for a skilled, tech-ready workforce and innovative companies,” said Nancy Hammervik, CompTIA’s executive vice president for industry relations. “These cities, many previous Tech Town Index honorees, are emblematic of the vibrancy of America’s tech community.”

(Image credit: CompTIA)

Here is the complete CompTIA 2020 Tech Town Index, with 2019 ranking in parentheses.

Austin-Round Rock, TX (1)

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX (7)

Raleigh, NC (2)

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA (3)

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC (6)

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA (4)

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA (5)

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA (8)

Huntsville, AL (10)

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO (9)

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV (11)

Boulder, CO (14)

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC (13)

Columbus, OH (12)

Colorado Springs, CO (16)

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH (15)

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD (20)

Madison, WI (n/a)

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA (17)

Trenton, NJ (n/a)

Three other markets that fell just outside the top 20 earned honorary mention recognition: Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, and Richmond, VA.



To download a copy of CompTIA’s 2020 Tech Town Index visit https://www.comptia.org/blog/2020-best-tech-cities-it-jobs-remote-work.