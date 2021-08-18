Topics

Augusta, Ga., colleges join forces on cybersecurity degrees (EdScoop)

"Two colleges in Augusta, Georgia, are pooling their resources to make it easier for students pursuing degrees in cybersecurity to transfer credits from one to the other."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Augusta University and Augusta Technical College have announced a joint effort to support cybersecurity students, creating a pathway that will help those with associate's degrees continue their education and apply their earned credits to a bachelor's degree. “Cooperation between institutions of higher education is imperative as we prepare the students of today to become the workforce of tomorrow,” notes Brooks Keel, Augusta University's president.