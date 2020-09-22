Audio-Technica Announces Retirement of U.S. President/CEO

Audio-Technica's U.S. president/CEO Phil Cajka will retire on March 31, 2021 after 40 years with the organization.

Phil Cajka

Effective August 1, 2020, Manabu Aoki, who currently holds the position of Audio-Technica Japan general manager, international division, became the new A-T U.S. chief executive officer. Cajka, who over the years has had a close working relationship with Aoki, will remain as president until his retirement, to help ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“Audio-Technica has been one of my life’s passions, and I am honored to have worked with everyone at A-T U.S. and our parent company in Japan. I am extremely proud of what Audio-Technica now stands for, and I am preparing the company for its next phase of growth,” said Cajka. “I am very confident in our management team, and having worked with Mr. Aoki for years, I know he is the best choice to lead the company into its next chapter of success. After being with A-T for almost four decades, this is the right time for me to pass the baton and move forward to the next chapter of my life.”