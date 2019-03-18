Audinate Debuts Dante AV Networking at Enterprise Connect

Audinate will demonstrate how networked audio can revolutionize conferencing and collaboration at Enterprise Connect 2019. The inaugural Dante AV Networking Pavilion will showcase how Dante-enabled products from Bose, Sennheiser, and SoundTube can transform enterprise conferencing and collaboration. In addition, Zoom Video Conferencing will be demonstrating how Dante networking can bring increased flexibility and audio quality to conference spaces with a Dante-enabled Zoom Room demonstration in their booth.

Unified communications and enterprise collaboration have magnified the importance of improved audio quality and manageability. Audinate’s Dante networking distribution technology is designed to make AV for conference rooms simple by running over existing network infrastructure, replacing bespoke analog cabling and USB with straightforward IP networking. Multiple channels of high-quality, uncompressed audio can be routed anywhere with the click of a mouse using software, rather than installing traditional analog or USB cables throughout a building.

Dante is the most widely deployed AV-over-IP platform for the professional audio industry with over 1,750 products from more than 430 manufacturers, making it easy to select gear for any conference space or application. It is a completely standards-based networking solution that includes a complete set of tools for AV routing, security, diagnostics, and more.

In the Dante AV Networking Pavilion, Bose will be showing the new Dante-integrated PowerShare amps and expanded ControlSpace EX line of DSPs. Sennheiser will demonstrate the new Dante-enabled TeamConnect 2 beam forming ceiling microphone, and SoundTube will display their revised lineup of Dante-enabled PoE powered loudspeaker systems with ceiling, pendant, and wall-mounted variations to suit any space. Audinate will be highlighting Dante Domain Manager and the Dante AVIO series of adapters. Visitors may also attend education sessions about Dante AV-over-IP, while experts from Audinate will be on hand to answer questions.

In addition, the sponsors will be holding daily drawings in the booth for a variety of free products, including Sennheiser Momentum Free Headphones, Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses, MSE Audio Phase Tech Outdoor Speakers, and Dante AVIO USB adapters.

“This is a great opportunity for people to learn about the benefits of AV-over-IP,” said Joshua Rush, SVP of marketing at Audinate. “Unified communications and conferencing are rapidly becoming the province of IT departments, and the huge ecosystem of Dante-enabled products gives IT managers enormous flexibility to assemble AV systems with guaranteed interoperability and seamless integration with their networks.”

The Dante AV Networking Pavilion is located at booth 535. Visitors can also see Dante being used for Zoom Rooms in the Zoom Video Communications in booth 213 at Enterprise Connect at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL March 18–20.