Audinate Announces Dante Embedded Platform for Analog Devices’ SHARC DSPs

Audinate has made its Dante Embedded Platform available for ADI’s SHARC audio digital signal processors.

(Image credit: Audinate)

The collaboration is made possible by Audinate’s introduction of DEP, which offers Dante audio-over-IP as on-chip software. By adding DEP to a multi-core application processor such as the SHARC ADSP-SC5xx, manufacturers can deliver Dante connectivity with high performance, low latency, and deterministic audio processing. The result is a single-chip solution with greater system design versatility.

“Audinate sees a shared opportunity as the AV industry migrates to products running on standard computing architectures,” said Bob Ehlers, vice president of product management at Audinate. “The Analog Devices ADSP-SC5xx processors extend the premium audio quality of professional AV systems by adding the industry-standard Dante connectivity to more workflows. The addition of the validated support for Dante-as-software is truly a win-win for developers and end customers alike.”

With minimal additional hardware and low marginal costs, Dante Embedded Platform provides flexible software-based solutions with Dante audio networking already on board. The result is interoperability with the thousands of Dante-enabled products from hundreds of OEMs already installed in countless installations.

The Dante Embedded Platform for Analog Devices’ ADSP-SC5xx DSPs is validated by Audinate for Dante performance and enable OEMs to design for Dante with confidence. The ADSP-SC5xx offers an ARM Cortex core, up to two high-performance SHARC audio DSPs with high on-chip RAM, and audio connectivity peripherals. This is well suited for AV-over-IP applications and provides a single-chip system solution.

Additionally, the SHARC DSPs provide a rich ecosystem of audio processing algorithms enabled by Analog Devices’ Sigma Studio graphical programming environment that shortens customer time to market.

“Analog Devices is pleased to work with Audinate to bring Dante software to the ADSP-SC5xx SHARC DSP processors,” said David Dashefsky, director consumer AV at Analog Devices. “We can now enable an ecosystem of SHARC DSPs with Dante connectivity, providing a powerful and compelling solution for the professional AV industry.”

The Dante Embedded Platform SDK for Analog Devices’ ADSP-SC5xx processors is expected to be available this month.