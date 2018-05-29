Atlona, Symetrix Partner to Accelerate AV-over-IP Deployments

Atlona and Symetrix have formed an alliance headed into InfoComm 2018 (June 6-8, Las Vegas Convention Center) that aims to accelerate integration, and tighten interoperability, across the AV-over-IP ecosystem. Specifically, the new collaboration will work to improve how systems integrators design and deploy networked systems to and from the digital signal processor (DSP), with intelligent on-off ramps for audio, video, and peripherals—notably, USB signals—that are easy to configure, control, and manage.

The interoperability benefits and design architecture between the two companies will be on full demonstration in the Atlona booth (C3576) as part of its All-IP Meeting Space exhibit, while Symetrix will also discuss the specific value proposition of bringing its flagship DSPs (Radius, Edge, Prism) together with Atlona’s OmniStream AV-over-IP platform and other components at booth C1152.

“As the DSP is the central part of most AV systems, Symetrix is continually seeking ways to help our integration partners build the most cost-effective and flexible systems possible,” said Trent Wagner, senior product manager, Symetrix. “As our industry moves toward everything over IP, we’re committed to addressing the new time-consuming challenges our customers face in building out a networked architecture. Our collaboration with Atlona simplifies the programming and control of these systems, and help us build stronger IP bridges and on/off ramps for audio, video, and USB.”

Wagner noted that Symetrix and Atlona share common architectures, including Dante audio support, and complement each other well due to minimal overlap across product lines. He added that Atlona’s approach to networked systems enables Symetrix to tie in the “outlying components.” At InfoComm, Symetrix will specifically demonstrate AES67 ingest from an HDMI source via an Atlona OMNI-111 Encoder and Dante distribution to an Atlona Gain-120 amplifier; another demonstration will show USB audio-to-IP bridging (and vice versa) between a PC and Symetrix’ latest DSP offering, Radius NX, all made possible by Atlona’s OmniStream.

Beyond OmniStream encoders/decoders and other pertinent components through to amplification, the two companies will leverage the strengths of Atlona’s highly scalable, IP-enabled Velocity control solution to simplify the configuration and management of all networked components and signals in the system.

“Working together with Symetrix, we have developed a clear problem-solving solution for systems integrators that have found it time consuming and difficult to program and control disparate components of a broader AV-over-IP ecosystem,” said David Shamir, director of product management, Atlona. “Our collaboration will remove the mystery behind the design and integration of an interoperable networked system, and clearly communicate how to leverage the individual strength of each component outward from the DSP.”