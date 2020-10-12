Atlona Introduces Long-Distance USB Extender Kit

The What: Atlona has begun shipping the AT-USB-EX100-KIT long-distance extender kit for USB signals. The new extension solution supports the transmission of USB 2.0 data up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a single Category-type twisted-pair cable.

The What Else: The USB-EX100-KIT enables point-to-point extension for USB 2.0 devices across distances exceeding the limitations of traditional cabling, and includes transmitter and receiver endpoints. The receiver features four USB type A ports for peripheral devices, while the transmitter offers two such ports for peripherals plus one USB type B interface for connection to a host computer. Compact enclosures and included brackets allow the locally powered devices to be discretely mounted in furniture, behind displays, or above projectors.

“Multiple Atlona switchers and extenders already support USB extension alongside high-quality AV signals, but we have also seen significant demand for a dedicated USB offering,” said David Shamir, VP of product management, Atlona. “The USB-EX100-KIT provides an affordable, straightforward solution for applications where only extension of USB signals is required—for example, connecting remote USB cameras or expanding existing AV systems that do not have native USB support.”

The Bottom Line: The USB-EX100-KIT is well suited for popular videoconferencing applications such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, where USB components including laptops, cameras, microphones, and speakers are often located in different areas of a room. It is equally well-suited to classroom environments for extending USB signals between a touchscreen interactive display and the instructor’s laptop, or from a USB camera at the back of the room to the lecture capture system in a rack.