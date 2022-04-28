Atlona Appoints Mountain AV Marketing as Commercial AV Manufacturer’s Rep

Atlona, a Panduit company, has named Mountain AV Marketing as its manufacturer’s representative for Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado, effective immediately. In these regions the firm, based in Phoenix, AZ, will focus mainly on the commercial traditional AV channels and will strengthen Atlona’s presence in the corporate, government, and higher education markets.

Mountain AV Marketing was founded by Chris Henley, who serves as principal at the company. As an Atlona partner, Henley sees considerable potential to both expand Atlona’s regional visibility and build his business, especially given the manufacturer’s focus on AV-over-IP. “AV-over-IP technology is fast becoming the de facto solution for so many projects,” he said. “With Atlona and its OmniStream product line, we can offer integrators proven technology that stands up to the demands of networked AV for enterprise and campus-wide signal routing and distribution.”

Henley’s nearly 30 years of commercial AV experience includes successes as an independent manufacturer’s representative as well as AV systems integrator. These diverse professional experiences are a natural fit for Atlona and its end customers, as Henley brings strong insider knowledge of the AV design and integration process. He adds that his clients also appreciate his hands-on approach to learning, in detail, the technology he represents.

“There is a real benefit understanding what the end customer’s schedule looks like and how partner can best support their timelines for delivery and installation,” said Henley. “They can also trust that I’m bringing them a manufacturer in Atlona that will respect the timelines we have set. My goal is to help my customers understand how a specific piece of gear or software will work in a larger system, which is why I spend time learning how new technologies function in real-world environments.”

Henley is in fact already deep into self-education on the Atlona product line. He is now attending Atlona Academy, the company’s online training platform, to earn his certification on Atlona’s Velocity control, room scheduling, and asset management system. He is also in regular contact with his regional Atlona representative to remain up to date on the company’s latest technologies. “It’s important for me to bring as much value as I can to my clients, and Atlona’s commitment to providing me with the resources to do so makes for a great partnership.”

“Chris Henley brings serious AV pedigree to our partner network on behalf of Mountain AV Marketing, which has a reputation for carefully choosing the manufacturers they represent,” said Adam Griffin, director of sales and business development, North America, Atlona. “Our customers can rest assured that Chris’ dedication and expertise will provide AV integration customers with the ideal solutions for their AV projects. It’s for these reasons that Atlona is proud to welcome Mountain AV Marketing to help grow the Atlona brand across this region.”