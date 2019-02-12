Atlona Appoints Craig Childs as Regional Sales Manager

To strengthen its market share and brand visibility across the TOLA region (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas), Atlona has appointed Craig Childs as regional sales manager, TOLA, for both residential and commercial markets.

A Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) in professional AV technology, Childs will also manage relationships with regional partners that sell and install Atlona solutions. He will be based in Dallas.

Craig Childs

“I look forward to capitalizing on the success that Atlona has had in the TOLA region by developing new residential and commercial accounts, and providing excellent customer service to established customers,” said Childs. “I will leverage my extensive commercial AV sales experience to drive my ambitious sales goals, as well as the strong relationships I have built with corporations, universities, systems integrators, consultants, and others throughout the region. The common denominator is that these organizations all require reliable AV solutions that enhance collaboration and communications.”

Childs brings nearly 25 years of industry experience to this new role, and has held positions of increasing responsibilities with some of the industry’s most recognized brands. As the TOLA sales representative for Middle Atlantic Products, from October 2015 through July 2018, Childs managed all aspects of the territory while increasing sales of their commercial A/V, broadcast, residential, security, data, and distribution products. In addition to consistently meeting and exceeding sales quotas, Childs received the 2017 Legrand North America Circle of Excellence Award for outstanding sales achievement in fiscal year 2017.

While serving as the Regional Sales Manager for Crestron (January 2012 through September 2015), Childs consistently exceeded annual sales goals for automation, control, lighting, and motorized shade products, which are geared to the needs of both residential and commercial markets. Childs also served as Director of Sales for Dana Innovations, the parent company for Sonance, iPort and TRUFIG, for eight years. In addition to managing those three divisions, his responsibilities included the management, direction and training of key partners and inside sales personnel; and the implementation and sales of new products.

Childs points to exceptional company-wide teamwork from the top down as one of the key benefits of working at Atlona. He also sees tremendous opportunity for Atlona to gain a greater foothold in trending applications, such as AV over IP and whole-home AV distribution. In the residential market, he anticipates deeper integration into the smart home environment, including enhanced integration with control and automation technologies.

“One of the factors that makes Atlona so successful is the company’s willingness to listen to their customers, understand the marketplace, and then design and deliver high-value, integrated solutions that truly address their needs,” said Childs.

“With his technical expertise and strong customer relationship management skills, Craig is extremely well-qualified for success in the unique TOLA region,” said Moses. “He has developed many valuable, long-term relationships across his already impressive career, and an understanding of the TOLA region. These are already proving to be tremendous assets to increasing our visibility across these four states.”