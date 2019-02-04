Atlona Advances IP-based AV Control with Velocity 1.5 Upgrade

The What: Atlona has unveiled a new software upgrade for the company’s Velocity IP-based AV control and management platform. Version 1.5 enables integrators to create fully-customized graphical user interfaces from the ground up while adding new flexibility to video wall operation for end users. These enhancements are available to all Velocity system owners at no additional cost.

The What Else: Complementing Velocity’s time-saving ability to automatically generate intuitive, graphical AV control interfaces from layout templates, version 1.5 enables integrators and designers to create custom GUI pages from scratch for Atlona’s 5.5”AT-VTP-550 and 8” AT-VTP-800 Velocity touch panels, as well as mobile devices and desktop browsers. The new GUI creation tool allows precise, drag-and-drop placement of buttons, icons, text labels, audio slider controls and images through intuitive mouse or touchscreen interactions, enabling rapid development of control interfaces uniquely geared to the operational needs of the specific application and end user.

Buttons, labels and icons can be configured to trigger specific AV device functions or pre-programmed macros when touched, or for navigation between additional custom GUI pages. Variables can be assigned to interface elements, enabling dynamic interactions such as visual status updates whenever specified functions – for example, AV source selection – are triggered. AV system control events including macros, device commands and variable states can also be initiated in sequence from the GUI based on conditional logic (including “if,” “then,” and “else” branching), empowering interface creators to support sophisticated control scenarios.

The graphical Velocity interface provides a visual representation of the video wall and its drop zones, onto which the user can drag and drop an AV source to immediately display it in that region of the wall. Additionally, users can intuitively operate the video wall interactively “on the fly”, dragging across the GUI to define a region of one or more displays, and then dragging and dropping a source onto it.

The Bottom Line: Velocity 1.5 will make its public debut at ISE 2019 show in Amsterdam in stand 5-U120. Hourly presentations by Atlona director of training and technical sales Ken Eagle will showcase how easy it is to configure an AV system with Velocity, incorporating other key Atlona solutions such as the OmniStream AV over IP family, BYOD-friendly AT-UHD-SW-510W 4K/UHD universal switcher, AT-HDVS-CAM PTZ conferencing camera and more.

The new Velocity 1.5 software release is available immediately, and includes many additional feature enhancements and updates.