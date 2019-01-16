As OER Grows Up, Advocates Stress More Than Just Low Cost (EdSurge)

"Open educational resources hit a turning point in 2018. For the first time ever, the federal government put forward funds to support initiatives around open educational resources, and recent studies show that faculty attitudes towards using and adapting these openly-licensed learning materials are steadily improving."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, the cost-savings OER delivers to students is impressive, but open course materials have other benefits that are just as exciting to shout from the rooftops, like the potential for professors to customize content.