As Covid-19 Erases Line Between Work and Home, Professors Learn to Teach Remotely While Watching Their Kids (Chronicle of Higher Education)

"Jenny Spinner is reworking assignments for the journalism seminar she’s suddenly teaching online. She’s grappling with how to use media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic as a learning opportunity without asking students to follow it so closely that it harms their mental health. And because Spinner also runs her department’s internship program, she’s advising students whose work experiences have been upended."—Source: Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID-19 hasn't just meant flipping the switch to teaching online. Professors are now teaching remotely during a global pandemic. This means helping their students stay on track while also juggling their upended home life and caring for their families. This is not business as usual.