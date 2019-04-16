Topics

Are boot camps the higher ed disruptors they claim to be? (Education Dive)

"Boot camps carry at least the potential to disrupt higher education and force colleges to consolidate, according to a new report from the Clayton Christensen Institute, a nonpartisan think tank named for the Harvard University professor who developed a theory of disruptive innovation."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Will bootcamps replace higher ed completely? That seems unlikely, but they are carving out an important niche and some well-regarded institutions are jumping on the bootcamp bandwagon. Questions about the quality of offerings and some recent closures leave the current situation a bit murky, however.