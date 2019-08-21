Apple Wallet Builds Contactless Student ID Support on Campus (Campus Technology)

"A system in place at the universities of Tennessee, Vermont and San Francisco is enabling students to access buildings and buy essentials with their iPhones and Apple watches as replacements for traditional student identification cards. The solution at those institutions uses a combination of electronic or wireless locks and readers from Schlage and security technology from Allegion and CBORD, working with Apple's Wallet app."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how schools are embracing contactless IDs, allowing campus stakeholders to access facilities and make transactions via iPhones and Apple Watches rather than traditional plastic cards. Even better, these credentials can be granted wirelessly and are protected by two-factor authentication.