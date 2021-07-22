Apantac Joins SDVoE Alliance

Apantac, provider of technology solutions for the broadcast and pro AV industries, has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

“We recognize the importance of AV over IP in our industry and after careful examination of the many standards, we came to the conclusion that SDVoE has the highest quality and reliability,” said Thomas Tang, president of Apantac. “We have some exciting signal processing and extension products based on SDVoE in our roadmap, and we look forward to delivering the highest quality to our customers—as well as providing the right technology solutions to our integrators to help them simply their workflows.”

“We welcome Apantac to the SDVoE Alliance and look forward to working with them and their extensive global network of resellers and system integrators as they bring their SDVoE products to market,” added Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Apantac’s reputation for delivering flexible and innovative technology solutions to their customers aligns perfectly with our vision for the SDVoE ecosystem.”

Apantac’s first products that address the SDVoE ecosystem are a family of SDM modules including a 12G SDI Receiver and a UHD HDBaseT Receiver.