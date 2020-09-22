Anixter to Distribute Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System

Anixter is now distributing Safe Zone product line in North America.

According to Safe Zone president Mike Anderson, the Anixter agreement is the latest in a series of strategic moves to provide Safe Zone with maximum support across the verticals that benefit most from installing the solution: K12 education, higher education, houses of worship, retail, hospitality, and corporate.

“Anixter will play a key role in providing us with an extended footprint that is supported by superior local market expertise,” said Anderson. “Anixter is a strong addition to our national distribution channel and is known for their outreach and support to key vertical customers. We are proud to now be included in their portfolio of category leading brands.”

In addition to Anixter, the Safe Zone Gunfire Detection System is available through ADI, Wesco, and many mid-market regional distributors.