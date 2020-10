"Esports teams and arenas aren't new to the collegiate landscape. However, the expansion of esports seems to be ramping up at colleges and universities across a wide swathe of higher education."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think esports is all fun and games? Think again. Programs have been growing at a rapid clip. Prospective students with gaming savvy will look for schools with a cutting-edge esports arena and varsity teams for a high level of competition.