Amazing virtual tours give Ohio State edge in medical recruiting (University Business)

"The first visit to any campus can be a make or break moment for those interested in pursuing further education. They’ve done their research and are keen to take a spin across the grounds, interview and get on a tour that might change their lives forever."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your school is looking to increase remote outreach that connects with prospective students, you may want to take a page from Ohio State's playbook. Read how they created 41 3D tours that facilitate self-guided interaction with impressive visuals.