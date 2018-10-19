Almo Pro AV Named U.S. Distributor for iMAGsystems AV Over IP Products

Almo Professional AV has been named the exclusive U.S. distributor for iMAGsystems. iMAGsystems is showcasing its complete product line of Air wireless, Lightning (SDVoE), Rain H.264, and Thunder (JPEG2000) during the exhibit portion of the next E4 AV Tour, coming to Nashville on Oct. 26.

“Thanks to our partnership with iMAGsystems, we are able to bring an SDVoE Alliance manufacturer to our partners with an expertly created line of products that cover all of the existing AV over IP protocols,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. “iMAGsystems has extensive knowledge from years of development work, resulting in a deep understanding of the technologies involved in delivering high-resolution AV over standard IP networks. This standard is a topic that we will delve into during the keynote session at the E4 AV Tour in Nashville later this month.”

“Our exclusive distribution relationship will help keep the channel clean while holding the most profitable margins for our partners,” said Taylor. “Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V, will serve as the iMAGsystems lead BDM contact for technical, design and installation support.”

“We wanted iMAGsystems to be represented by a distributor not only capable of technically supporting our products but also with a personalized approach to distribution,” said Gerry Raffaut, CEO of iMAGsystems. “We did not want the line to be lost amongst hundreds of other product lines. Our AV over IP products align well with Almo’s strategy for this emerging technology. Almo’s nationwide reach and highly-respected position in the Pro AV distribution space make this company perfect for our line.”