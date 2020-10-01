Topics

Albany State U Extends Counseling Reach with Online Help (Campus Technology)



"A university in Georgia will be using an external counseling staff to supplement the work of its own crew. Albany State University has signed with META, a company that produces an app to help students connect with therapists for non-emergency purposes. The deal was made possible through a grant managed by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In these uncertain times, it's critically important to offer students as much support as possible. This partnership will help students quickly and safely connect with counselors via an app.