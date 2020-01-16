Activists pressure colleges to abandon facial-recognition tech (EdScoop)

"Promoted as a technology to create a safer and more secure world, facial-recognition software, which is capable of identifying a person from a digital image or a video frame, is beginning to pop up at colleges across the country — but digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future hopes to pressure schools to scrap the technology with a new campaign aimed at informing individuals of the potential harm facial recognition can inflict on students, the organization announced on Tuesday."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Facial-recognition technologies are eliciting strong reactions on college campuses. Their effectiveness for campus safety remains unproven and concerns around student privacy are well-founded.