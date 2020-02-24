Access Networks Now Shipping ANX Series of Branded Enterprise-Grade Stackable Switches

The What: Access Networks has released its own line of Access Networks-branded stackable switches available individually and as part of its custom Core Systems (replacing the Ruckus ICX Switch series). The ANX 7150 line of switches caters to integrators who need reliable and scalable networking solutions for residential and commercial applications.

AccessNetworks ANX7150 Switches (Image credit: Access Networks)

The What Else: The new ANX 7150 line delivers all of the performance features as Access Networks’ original Ruckus-brand ICX switches, but with Access Networking branding and comprehensive support. Included in the ANX 7150 line are seven switches, offering a variety of options that can be tailored to the size and scope of any project. A combination of as many as 12 switches per stack can be employed, with long-distance stacking up to 10 km using standard optics or cables.



The switches offer up to 8x10 GbE ports for uplinks or stacking, and each can be seamlessly integrated with Access Networks wireless products to deliver unified wired and wireless network access. In addition, Access Networks Multigigabit Ethernet technology, available in the line’s Z-Series switch model, offers the bandwidth speed needed to optimize the performance of the latest generation high-performance wireless access points over standard Ethernet cables.

The Bottom Line: With products starting at $1125 MSRP, switches comprising the Access Networks ANX 7150 series are available in three formats: Standard, Z-Series, and Compact.