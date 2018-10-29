Academics Propose a ‘Blockchain University,’ Where Faculty (and Algorithms) Rule (EdSurge)

"A group of academics affiliated with Oxford University have proposed a new model of higher education that replaces traditional administrators with “smart contracts” on the blockchain, the same technology that drives Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies."—Source: EdSurge

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

The potential of blockchain offers more to education than you might think, including reinventing the model all together. The digital ledger than serves as the basis for bitcoin could decentralize higher education as we know it. —Eduwire Editors