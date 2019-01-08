A quick look at Rasmussen College’s CBE model (eCampus News)

"Imagine you’re a student.

You walk into a classroom on the first day of the semester. You approach your chosen desk and there sits a thick sealed envelope. Looking around, you see that each desk has its own thick sealed envelope."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Competency-based education programs come in many shapes and sizes. At Rasmussen College, where the CBE program is structured with courses in a typical academic term, students are recognizing the value of flexibility that comes with CBE.