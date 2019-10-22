A look at how Arizona State, Fresno State are using blockchain (Education Dive)

"Blockchain technology promises to make it easier for learners to share their academic and professional accomplishments with potential employers and educators. But it's up to academe to implement it, and so far uptake of the emerging technology has been gradual."—Source: Education Dive

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Blockchain has been noted for the potential problems it could solve in higher ed, especially when it comes to credentialing. For broader adoption of blockchain based credentials to find its footing, standardization is needed outside of institutional borders.