A Future Woman Who Inspires Me (and others)

Cynthia Wisehart, content director of Future publication, Sound & Video Contractor (opens in new tab), is an icon in the Pro AV industry and a colleague. I want to share with you how she inspires me.

I met Cynthia Wisehart in 2015 when I was a freelance contributor to AV Technology. We had an opportunity to talk about our many years in publishing and what brought us to the Pro AV industry. During this discussion, I learned she had been a theme park designer. Cynthia wrote on her LinkedIn profile about her time at Landmark Entertainment as a show director, "Among other things, helped design and build the Gods Fountain at Caesar's Palace (sorry), the public spaces at the Venetian Hotel, and Sanrio Puroland theme park in Tokyo." And she will proudly tell you that she also pulls wire and can help with installation.

Since joining Future in 2021, I have witnessed Cynthia's dedication to her readers, craft, and family.

If you've had the good fortune to meet Cynthia, you know that she is deeply passionate about the AV industry, steadfast in delivering the best content to her readers, always looking to build a better mousetrap, and unequivocally possesses the highest level of integrity.

Her depth of industry knowledge is astounding. When she writes about audio, she's not just reporting on the topic, she understands audio concepts.

Cynthia inspires me to think creatively about reaching my audiences and often suggests ways to collaborate to serve both AV Technology and Sound & Video Contractor readers. I am looking forward to bringing some of these ideas to fruition.

She inspires me to keep pushing creatively when the workload leaves little room for much more than getting the job done. And when we need to rant in the middle of the night, she's always available on Google Chat, because she is also working.

Cynthia and I often talk about the AV industry and the evolution of publishing, but I have also gotten to know her more on a personal level. She is compassionate and brilliant, and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to work with and learn from her.

Like-minded Women

When I knew I wanted to share my experience of working with Cynthia Wisehart, I reached out to two women with similar sensibilities; they have an unwavering work ethic and are brilliant, passionate, and creative: Nicole Cobban, Future's group art director, B2B, and Margot Douaihy, PhD., former content director of AV Technology, author of the recently published mystery-novel Scorched Grace, and lecturer at Franklin Pierce University.

Nicole Cobban offered the following:

I've worked with Cynthia for about 12 years. In 2011 NewBay acquired S&VC from Penton along with a few other B2B titles. And I knew from our first conversation that she would elevate the brand. Her greatest strength is probably her personality—she's determined and intelligent and knows how to move people in the direction she wants them to go. Which in B2B is probably the most valuable skill you can have. There are a lot of single-person brands in B2B and for a long while Cynthia was one of them.

Have a conversation with Cynthia and you'll see what I mean. We almost never stay on topic and I'm almost always glad when we veer (except when we're on deadline). I always learn something fascinating about her. She dropped out of high school to join the ballet. She designed theme parks with her husband. She's raised an amazing daughter out in LA and can speak at length on just about any topic you choose.

But the reason I think that it's so appropriate that Cynthia is the subject of this piece is because along the way, she's always used writing as a platform to advance the ideas of equality and inclusion. For women; but also not just for women. She's written a book about Access Theater (opens in new tab)—a theater company that focuses on inclusion for people in the arts with disabilities. And she's written about it in the AV industry where her brand sits. Her recent editorial (opens in new tab) is an example of it. It's titled simply "Cynthia Wisehart on Inclusion." She has a great voice. She tells a good story and then asks some questions that will make you think a little bit. It's worth the click.

Margot Douaihy shared:

Cynthia Wisehart is an inspiring editorial leader who has an unmatched dedication to her craft. Her singular vision and commitment to the AV/IT industry have made her a trailblazer in the industry. Cynthia's impact on the community will be felt for generations to come, and she has raised the bar with her rigor and care. She is an inspiration to all who know her, especially women in the technology industry. She's supported me in countless ways, and I'm so lucky to consider Cynthia a colleague and friend.

Thank you, Cynthia