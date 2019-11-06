A Fresh Look at Blockchain in Higher Ed (Inside Higher Ed)

"Blockchain is the technology that first gained recognition as the backbone for Bitcoin. It is best described as a distributed ledger system. Each entry is a block that is time-stamped, encrypted and replicated at all of the nodes along the chain. The most-discussed application of the blockchain in higher ed is to enable secure credential dissemination."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Everyone in higher ed has heard the buzz around blockchain. What they may not realize is that it has potential use-cases that extend far beyond keeping track of academic credentials. Inside Higher Ed breaks it down.