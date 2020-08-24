A Flexible Teaching Model: A Seamless Pivot from Face-to-Face to Online Teaching (Faculty Focus)

"When I envision teaching this fall, my highest priorities are social presence and flexibility. No matter the outcome of the fall 2020 semester, my goal is for students to leave my course feeling as if they were part of a community in which their voices mattered."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When designing courses during these uncertain times, flexibility should be a key consideration. If your institution is planning on an in-person reopening, faculty need to be prepared to quickly transition to fully remote learning if an outbreak closes physical campuses.