A Discussion About Online Discussion (Faculty Focus)

"When it comes to facilitating online classroom engagement, discussion boards are a great go-to.  They’re practically omnipresent; a tool used in every virtual classroom in every college curriculum.  Ideally, the boards not only fuel student engagement, but they also facilitate critical thinking and a sense of community in online environments."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There can be a certain level of disenchantment with online course discussion boards, which can lead to rote commenting and lackluster discourse. Faculty Focus shares tips to help keep participants more engaged.