8 Tips for Educators Dealing with Digital Fatigue (EdTech Magazine)

"Education is a profoundly caring profession. You are required have high moral obligations and endure stressful work environments, a problem that has only worsened during the pandemic."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Educators have experienced that remote learning can be extremely taxing, from Zoom fatigue to learning new technology. When the pandemic ends, some form of hybrid learning will likely remain in its wake, so learning to manage digital fatigue will have continued importance.