5G and Wi-Fi 6: What’s the Difference, and Where Do They Belong on Campus? (EdTech Magazine)

"Student device usage is on the rise: As noted by recent EDUCAUSE research, 95 percent of postsecondary students have smartphones and 91 percent own laptops. The result is growing demand for anytime, anywhere access that supports peer-to-peer collaboration, project coordination and student-to-staff communication. To meet evolving expectations, colleges are embracing enhanced connection deployments, including smart campus Wi-Fi and cellular frameworks such as 5G."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

There's a lot of buzz around 5G and Wi-Fi 6, but what will the next generation of connectivity really mean for your campus? EdTech Magazine breaks it down.