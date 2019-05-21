5 Ways Technology Can Accelerate Student Learning (Campus Technology)

"The U.S. Department of Education's What Works Clearinghouse has released a set of recommendations for how higher education institutions can use technology to boost student success. The guide is designed to help instructors, instructional designers and administrators with retaining students by providing them with five evidence-based recommendations for supporting learning through the effective use of technology."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This report tackles using technology to promote learning. By breaking it down into five areas, this information can help institutions harness the power of tech to boost student outcomes.