5 ways IT departments can elevate the student experience (eCampus News)

"When the pandemic began a year ago, it brought unforeseen problems and changes to every industry, but especially to higher education. Schools everywhere suddenly experienced upheaval as full remote online learning or a hybrid of in-person/online learning became the 'new normal.'"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As remote and hybrid learning continues, the pandemic has made the work of IT teams more important than ever before. With student experiences hinging on digital delivery, campus IT professionals are rising to the challenges of our uncertain times to help keep learners connected.