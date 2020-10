"It’s no wonder institutions are focused on innovation–as students demand more from their schools, institutions must be ready to meet those expectations with new mentalities and a willingness to think and act outside the box."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For any institution that wants to stay agile as the higher ed landscape shifts, innovation is a key part of the equation. eCampus News details six ways that schools are embracing change to push things forward.