5 reasons why Mott Community College’s mobile app is outstanding (eCampus News)

"Like most of the higher-ed world, the leaders at Mott Community College in Michigan knew they’d better have a robust mobile app to recruit and retain tech-savvy students as well as to provide their faculty with information and resources."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

From turn-by-turn campus directions to embedded SIS and LMS access, this app is structured to offer a better student experience. With more than 2,500 downloads since the app launched, it's clearly making the right connections.