5 reasons why Mott Community College’s mobile app blows other apps away (eCampus News)

"Like most of the higher-ed world, the leaders at Mott Community College in Michigan knew they’d better have a robust mobile app to recruit and retain tech-savvy students as well as to provide their faculty with information and resources."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students today are savvy mobile device users, and a well-designed campus app can make a big difference in their day to day life, streamlining tasks and offering easy access to resources. Read how Mott Community College is helping keep students connected to important functions that improve the campus experience, from wayfinding to scheduling appointments.