5 reasons we upgraded our campus Wi-Fi (eCampus News)

"Meeting the expectations of today’s mobility-centric students has become a top priority in higher ed, including at Chapman University. Here, our student surveys consistently designate campus Wi-Fi as the most important service our institution provides. In our classrooms, mobile is rapidly becoming the norm with some colleges, such as in our School of Pharmacy, already all-wireless."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the number of devices on campus continues to increase, so to do student expectations. Learners expect anywhere anytime connectivity for their multitude of tech-based accessories. To keep pace with shifting needs, sometimes the only way for an institution to meet the growing list of demands in regard to coverage, speed, and reliability while also keeping networks secure is to upgrade older systems.