5 questions to answer about online proctoring (University Business)

"When COVID-19 forced higher education to abruptly switch to total remote instruction, many colleges and universities were quick to expand their use of online proctoring tools. But the proctoring industry’s rapid growth has also prompted widespread public scrutiny."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the shift to remote learning, many schools had to scramble to find online solutions for things that usually happened on campus. Some found alternatives to traditional exams, while others embraced third-party proctoring software to monitor students taking tests. However, the recent proliferation of these proctoring tools has launched important conversations around privacy, equity and student success.